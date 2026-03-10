Dubin announces candidacy for WFEC Board of Trustees, District 8

Danielle Dubin, a Holmes County resident and West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) member, has announced her candidacy for the WFEC Board of Trustees representing District 8.

Dubin brings a background of public service and practical business experience to the race.

She previously served as a firefighter, where she learned firsthand the importance of reliability, accountability, and serving the community during critical moments. Today, she owns and operates a real estate investment fund focused on developing and maintaining workforce housing—an important part of supporting local economic growth and strong rural communities.

“As our area grows and changes, it is important that our electric cooperative remains focused on reliability, responsible management, and serving the needs of its members,” Dubin said. “I believe my experience in public service and economic development gives me a practical perspective on the importance of dependable infrastructure and responsible decision-making.”

Dubin says her campaign will focus on ensuring that WFEC continues to provide reliable power at reasonable rates while planning responsibly for the future. She believes strong utilities play a vital role in supporting homes, farms, small businesses, and economic opportunity across Holmes County.

“As a WFEC member and Holmes County resident, I care deeply about our community and the services we rely on every day,” Dubin said. “If elected, I will work to represent the interests of District 8 members and help ensure our cooperative remains strong for years to come.”