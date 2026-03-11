WCCOA offering free tax preparation assistance 

Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to residents of Washington and Holmes counties through the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA), which is serving as the local hub for the program this tax season.

Taxes are prepared by trained, IRS‑certified volunteers. Services are offered twice a week: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, in partnership with United Way, is available on Tuesdays, and the AARP Tax‑Aide program provides assistance on Wednesdays.

VITA serves individuals and families with incomes up to $67,000. AARP Tax‑Aide focuses on low‑ to moderate‑income taxpayers, with a special focus on adults aged 50 or older.

To receive the assistance, an appointment is required. To learn more or schedule a time, contact the WCCOA at 850‑638‑6216.