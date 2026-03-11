Sanctuaries step in as Seacrest Wolf Preserve relocates wolves and wildlife

Dante and Samira are two of the wolves relocated by Seacrest to Roos and Coos Farm. [CONTRIBUTED]

Following the March 6 denial of its request for a stay of eviction, Seacrest Wolf Preserve has begun relocating the wolves and small animals that previously lived on the property as the March 15 move-out deadline approaches.

Two of the wolves, Dante and Samira, have been placed with Roos and Coos Farm, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit sanctuary for captive‑bred exotics and non‑releasable wildlife located in Indianola, Oklahoma. The pair is currently housed temporarily at a Roos and Coos owned property in Plant City as arrangements are finalized for their move to Oklahoma.

Two additional wolves, Amerika and Legion, have been transferred to Shy Wolf Sanctuary, a nonprofit rescue organization in Naples that specializes in caring for captive‑bred exotic animals.

“Our hearts go out to their team during such a difficult transition,” Shy Wolf Sanctuary shared in a social media post. “We were honored to step in and provide a home for these two, and they are now safely settling in as they begin their next chapter here.”

Seacrest has also relocated its foxes to The Spirit Tree, a wildlife sanctuary in Dade City. According to the sanctuary, it is not yet known whether the foxes’ placement will be permanent or temporary while Seacrest works toward transporting animals and building new enclosures.

The preserve continues its efforts to find placement for the remaining wolves and small animals ahead of the Sunday, March 15 deadline, and states that they will provide updates when available. Those wishing to donate to the preserve’s GoFundMe can do so through the preserve’s official Facebook page, or clicking here.

Donations can also be made to the sanctuaries who have taken in the displaced animals via their respective official Facebook pages.