WCSB recognizes student achievements and community partnerships

The Washington County School Board (WCSB) met on Monday, March 9, highlighting student achievements, community partnerships, and key district actions. The Board recognized several organizations and student groups for their contributions and accomplishments.

Representatives from United Way, including Brittany Tucker and Branton Peacock on behalf of Gina Littleton, presented a check to the district and shared updates on the Stuff the Bus school supply drive and the Clothes for Kids initiative. A total of $2,500 was designated to support the new Clothes for Kids program, with additional funding providing classroom supplies. The district is also partnering with United Way on an $850,000 grant initiative modeled after a program in Bay County.

Vernon High School and Vernon Middle School students were recognized for outstanding achievements at the state Beta competitions in Orlando. Vernon High School students earned multiple awards, including first-place finishes by Kylie Harrison in Poetry Division 1, Nylah Brown in Painting Division 2 and Best in Show for Division 1 Visual Arts, Ashton Mitchell in Recyclable Arts Division 1, Abbi Ellis in 11th-grade U.S. History, Jessica Yarbor in Sculpture Division 2, and Hayden Simmons in 12th-grade Social Science. Second-place awards were earned by Kendria Ingram in 9th-grade U.S. History, Drake Boswell in 12th-grade Agriscience, Luke Albritton in 12th-grade Spelling, Kaylee Ward in 12th-grade U.S. History, and Christian Burger in Digitally Enhanced Photography and Engineering. Third-place honors included individual awards for Arianna Brock in Quilling Division 1 and Heaven Leigh Davis in 11th-grade Math, as well as group recognitions for the Campaign Skit, Robotics, Scrapbook, and Banner competitions. Kayson Hawkins was elected Senior Beta Vice President. Vernon Middle School students also earned top honors including first-place winners Alayna Daniels in Painting, Avielle Brock in Quilling, Blake Poppell in Hand-Drawn Anime, Songfest, and Two-Dimensional Design (Banner). Second-place awards were earned in Apparel Design and Campaign Skit, and third-place recognition included Scrapbook. Brooklyn Hector was elected Junior Beta Vice President.

Community organizations were acknowledged for their ongoing support. Falling Waters Lions Club president, Brittany Young, highlighted scholarships, vision care initiatives, and student support programs. Community South Credit Union was recognized for supporting the AVID program, financial literacy initiatives, Flash Grants, and professional development for band directors, presenting a check to benefit classrooms and students.

In other actions, the Board approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado through the 2025–2026 Canine Grant. The vehicle will support the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in transporting canines to and from schools and school events. The Board also approved naming the Vernon High School Football Stadium in honor of former Superintendent Jerry Tyre. Additionally, the Board reviewed and accepted the fiscal year 2025 audit, which found the district’s financial statements fairly presented, identified no material weaknesses in internal control, and confirmed compliance with federal award requirements.

The Washington County School Board will meet again on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Pictured left to right during the recognition of Community South Credit Union’s support of Washington County schools, including AVID, financial literacy programs, and Flash Grants, are Wayland Fulford, Jiranda White, Samuel Toole, Shaddoc Steptoe, Macy Lee, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Pictured left to right during the recognition of the Falling Waters Lions Club’s community service, scholarships, and vision care initiatives are Mayor Tracy Andrews, Monica Rehberg, Jiranda White, Brittany Young, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Pictured following the recognition and approval of the naming of the Vernon High School Football Stadium in honor of former Superintendent Jerry Tyre are members of the Tyre family and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

United Way representatives Brittany Tucker and Branton Peacock presented a $3,450 check to the district to support the Stuff the Bus school supply drive and the Clothes for Kids program. Pictured from left to right: Jiranda White, Brittany Tucker, Branton Peacock, Mayor Tracy Andrews, Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Pictured left to right include VHS students Nylah Brown, Jessica Yarbor, and Arianna Brock, who were recognized for their achievements at the state Beta competition, with Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Pictured left to right include VMS students Blake Poppell, Lorelai Sewell, Kathryn Sewell, Charleigh Jenkins, Alayna Daniels, and Avielle Brock, who were recognized for their achievements at the state Beta competition, along with Avielle Brock’s father, Gary Brock, and Superintendent Thomas Register. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]