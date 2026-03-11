Caryville council eyes road repairs, updated FPL franchise agreement

The Caryville Town Council convened for its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10, setting public hearings, approving an application for grant funding for road repairs, and adopting a resolution to prohibit smoking and vaping in public parks and on town‑owned property.

The council passed a motion to advertise a proposed ordinance that would renew Caryville’s franchise agreement with Florida Power & Light (FPL) for another 30 years and increase the monthly franchise fee. The current agreement, adopted in 1996, is set to expire on July 30. Under that agreement, FPL customers inside town limits currently pay a 3% franchise fee. The proposed ordinance would raise the fee to 5%. Franchise fees are collected as a percentage of each customer’s monthly FPL bill and remitted to the town.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, during the council’s next regular meeting.

Council members also approved submitting an application for the Municipal Small County Outreach Program (MSCOP) through the Florida Department of Transportation to fund repairs to several key roads. If awarded, the grant would support improvements to Church Street, Wilson Street, Aycock Street, and Old Bonifay Road.

In other business, the council adopted a resolution prohibiting smoking and vaping in public parks and on town‑owned property. According to the resolution, the measure is intended to promote a healthier environment and reduce exposure to secondhand smoke. The town plans to install “No smoking or vaping” signs in designated areas at a later date.

The next regular meeting of the Caryville Town Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.