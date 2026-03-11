Florida poised to require proof of citizenship to vote

Floridians may soon have to provide proof of U.S. citizenship to cast a ballot.

The Senate on Wednesday debated a bill (HB 991) that would require voters to verify their citizenship with a photo identification card, although the measure would not take effect until after the 2026 elections.

As part of the proposal, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles would have to indicate whether someone is a citizen on any new, replacement or renewed driver’s license or state identification card.

The bill echoes the federal SAVE America Act, which requires voters to provide proof of citizenship and a photo ID when they vote. The U.S. House of Representatives passed that bill in February, but it has not cleared the U.S. Senate.

Noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in U.S. elections, but supporters of the measure argue there are not enough checks to ensure citizenship before ballots are cast.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, defended the proposal as necessary to prevent noncitizens from voting. Critics, however, argued the measure would suppress the votes of eligible citizens.

Democrats said the bill would create obstacles for students and seniors who may not have driver’s licenses, as it would eliminate the ability to use student IDs or retirement community identification cards to vote — forms of identification that have been allowed in Florida since 2006.

They also argued that the cost of obtaining a driver’s license, which can reach about $50, would create a barrier to voting.

“How is this not a poll tax?” asked Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee.

The bill would not change Florida’s rules for voting by mail, an area the federal SAVE America Act seeks to significantly restrict. Under the federal proposal, universal mail-in voting would be prohibited and voters would have to apply to use mail-in ballots.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act and said he wants to limit mail-in ballots to voters who are ill, disabled, traveling or serving in the military.

Trump said he would not sign other legislation until Congress passes the bill, which he described as crucial for upcoming elections.

“It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Florida proposal, however, would not take effect until January 2027, after the midterm elections.

The bill also would require the Office of Election Crimes and Security to include in its annual report any violations or irregularities involving foreign nationals in state elections.

A vote on the bill is expected in the Senate on Thursday, and the House is expected to take it up before the legislative session ends Friday.