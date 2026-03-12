Thu. Mar 12th, 2026
Community comes together to refresh WCCOA garden beds

By AMBER PATINO Mar 12, 2026 0 Comments
Seniors and volunteers pose behind the newly planted raised beds at the Council on Aging. [CONTRIBUTED]

Seniors at the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) rolled up their sleeves this week to refresh the center’s raised garden beds, thanks to help from the Chipley Garden Club and several local businesses.

Garden Club members assisted with planting and added fresh soil and compost to prepare the beds for spring growth. The center also received donated plants from D & J Nursery, Orange Hill Express, Inc., and Maphis Nursery & Tree Farm, along with additional soil donated by WCCOA Board President Tricia Dedge.

The raised beds themselves were built last year using lumber donated by Surplus & Salvage of Chipley and constructed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office inmate work crew. According to the center, the beds “still look just as good as day one.”

Council on Aging staff expressed gratitude for the community support, noting that the project reflects the “it takes a village” spirit that helps sustain programs for local seniors.

Chipley Garden Club members assisted by adding plants to the raised garden beds along with fresh dirt and compost. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Chipley Garden Club #D & J Nursery #Maphis Nursery & Tree Farm #Orange Hill Express #Surplus & Salvage #Washington County Council on Aging #Washington County Sheriff's Office

