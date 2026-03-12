Chipley City Council approves events, infrastructure funding, and honors local heroes

The Chipley City Council met on Tuesday, March 10, to move forward on several community projects and city initiatives.

The council proclaimed March 2026 as Red Cross Month, recognizing local volunteers who support the humanitarian mission in Chipley. The proclamation highlighted the lifesaving work of the Northwest Florida Chapter, including disaster relief, blood donations, military and veteran support, and life skills training like CPR and first aid. Residents were encouraged to celebrate these local heroes and continue supporting the Red Cross’s mission of bringing relief, comfort, and hope in emergencies.

The council approved bank loans for a police department vehicle and a sewer camera system, a change order for citywide flooding resiliency improvements, and contract extensions with David H. Melvin, Inc. for engineering and grant administration services. Administrative matters for the Chipley Redevelopment Agency were also addressed. Several community events were approved, including the Chipley Band Boosters Color Run, Washington County Christian School outreach event, Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, T.J. Roulhac School reunion and parade, and Thursday Night Lights schedule.

The council adopted Ordinance No. 997, renewing and amending the city’s non-exclusive franchise agreement with Waste Management for residential and commercial solid waste collection for five years. The ordinance also updated the CPI adjustment method while keeping current services. A firm gas supply authorization agreement with Florida Gas Utility was approved to secure discounted natural gas rates.

Several resolutions were approved to support community and economic development. Resolution No. 26-25 authorizes the city to apply for $500,000 through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant (OGS) Program for a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) mitigation project. The funding qualifies for 100% principal forgiveness, meaning it functions as a grant and does not require repayment or a pledged revenue source. Resolution No. 26-26 establishes a Hometown Heroes Banner Program honoring veterans and active-duty military members from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Resolution No. 26-27 authorizes the sale of roughly 98.47 acres of surplus property on Highway 273 to Washington County for $140,457.61 for industrial use.

The council also announced a rescheduled executive session for Tuesday, March 31 at 5:00 p.m., and the next regular city council meeting is set for Tuesday, April 14.