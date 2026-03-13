Local bands earn top marks at District 2 MPA

Holmes County High School’s Concert Band performs at the District 2 MPA while directed by Sam Shirah, scoring an overall rating of Excellent. [ANTHONY WIGGINS | Contributed]

Local high school and middle school concert and symphonic bands recently competed at the 2026 Florida Bandmasters Association District 2 Music Performance Assessment, bringing home top scores across the board.

Chipley High School’s Symphonic Band, directed by Shad Steptoe, earned straight superior ratings for an overall superior. Roulhac Middle School also saw strong results under the direction of Samuel Toole: both the Symphonic Band and Concert Band received overall superior ratings, with the symphonic group earning straight superiors and the concert band receiving three superior ratings and one excellent.

Vernon High School’s Concert Band, led by director John Harcus, likewise earned straight superiors and an overall superior rating. Holmes County High School’s Concert Band, directed by Sam Shirah, also participated, earning three excellent ratings and one superior for an overall rating of excellent.

Roulhac Middle School’s Symphonic band, led by director Samuel Toole, brought home an overall superior rating after earning straight superiors in all categories. [CONTRIBUTED]

Roulhac Middle School’s Concert Band scored three superiors and one excellent, earning an overall rating of superior. [CONTRIBUTED]

Vernon High School’s Concert Band, under the direction of John Harcus, performs at the District 2 MPA, bringing home superior ratings across the board. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley High School’s Symphonic Band, led by director Shad Steptoe, scored straight superiors with an overall superior rating. [ANTHONY WIGGINS | Contributed]