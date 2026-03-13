Medley announces candidacy for WFEC Board of Trustees, District 8

Lance Medley is a member-owner of West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) and a lifelong resident of Holmes County. He is seeking election as Trustee for District 8 to represent local members with integrity, experience, and a strong commitment to community service.

Medley is married to Melissa Simpson Medley of Blountstown, and together they have three children and four grandchildren.

Living and working in Holmes County, Medley says that he understands firsthand the importance of reliable, affordable electric service for local families, farmers, and small businesses. He values the cooperative model and believes decisions should always reflect the needs and priorities of the member-owners.

Medley has worked for 35 years at Arnold Lumber Company, where he currently serves as Mill Manager. In this leadership role, he oversees daily operations, manages personnel, and ensures efficiency, safety, and responsible financial management. He states his hands-on management experience has equipped him with practical knowledge in budgeting, strategic planning, and operational oversight – skills directly relevant to service effectively on the cooperative’s board.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminology with a minor in Sociology from Florida A&M University. He believes his education strengthened his understanding of leadership, organizational structure, and community engagement.

For the past 10 years, Medley has served as a board member of the Holmes County Development Commission, working to promote economic growth and sustainable development throughout the county.

Medley is also an active member of Northside Assembly of God, stating that his faith and dedication to service continue to guide his leadership.

If elected as District 8 Trustee, Medley states he will bring steady leadership, fiscal responsibility, and a member-first approach to help ensure the cooperative remains strong, reliable, and responsive to the needs of its members for years to come.