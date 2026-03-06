Stay on eviction order for Seacrest Wolf Preserve denied

Pictured is just one of many wolves who call the preserve home. [ELIE WOLF | Contributed]

Seacrest Wolf Preserve has been denied a request to delay its court‑ordered eviction, leaving the facility nine days to relocate several wolves and other wildlife currently housed at its Washington County property.

Following a Thursday, March 5 hearing in which preserve officials requested more time to vacate the property, County Judge Colby Peel denied the preserve’s motion to stay the eviction. The decision was announced on Friday, March 6.

The ruling upholds Peel’s February 23 order requiring the preserve to vacate the property by March 15. The land was sold several years ago, and after a legal dispute with the new owner, the court found the preserve had not met the lease’s liability‑insurance requirements.

In a social media post on Friday, Seacrest Wolf Preserve said staff were “devastated” by the ruling but are working “around the clock” to secure placement for the animals. “Right now, our focus is entirely on the animals and making sure they end up in the best possible placements,” the update read. The organization noted that relocating the animals also involves moving enclosures, equipment, and other infrastructure.

The denial follows a Thursday update in which the preserve said it was also pursuing a federal case alleging violations of the Endangered Species Act, which protects North American gray wolves. The organization emphasized that its efforts to find long‑term solutions predate the current crisis and require extensive planning and resources.

With the deadline approaching, the preserve continues to appeal to the community for support as it works to relocate the wolves and other wildlife that have called the facility home. Staff said they will share additional updates as they are able.

Those wishing to donate to the preserve’s GoFundMe can do so through the preserve’s official Facebook page, or by following this link: https://gofund.me/158caf8d6.