Local youth shine at Washington County Youth Fair

The 4-H exhibitors pose with their awards at the Washington County Youth Fair. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Youth Fair kicked off on Monday, February 23 at the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley, giving local youth a platform to showcase their skills, creativity, and showmanship. Exhibitors presented projects ranging from art, crafts, photography, and models to baked goods and flower arrangements.

4‑H and FFA members also highlighted their animal projects, with entries in poultry, goat, steer, heifer, and swine categories. Participants from Holmes, Washington, and Bay counties took part throughout the week, which concluded with the Livestock Show and Auction on Saturday, February 28.

Throughout the fair, youth earned top honors across a wide range of competitions. In the carcass division, Ashlyn Cooper earned Grand Champion Swine Carcass, while Ella Fisher received Reserve Champion. Fisher also secured Grand Champion Steer Carcass, with Beau Fisher taking Reserve.

In the 4‑H exhibits, Roan Cannon (Junior) and Levi Franklin (Senior) won the poster contest, with Franklin also earning first place in Senior Graphic Design. Art winners included Kai Barber (Cloverbud), Craig Hoyt (Junior), and Sacred Jamito (Intermediate). In baked goods, Saylor Woods won Junior Baked Goods, while Emma Carter earned top honors for Junior Decorated Baked Goods. Craft awards went to Hannah Riley (Cloverbud), Bowden Carter (Junior), Jase Glawson (Intermediate), and Brystol Williams (Senior). Needlework winners were Graylynn Burger (Junior) and Bryleigh Davis (Intermediate). Model-building winners included Oaklynn Wheeler (Cloverbud), Jackson Josey (Junior), and Hunter May (Intermediate). Photography winners were Jacey Pickle (Cloverbud), Roan Cannon (Junior), Ava Crawford (Intermediate), and Levi Franklin (Senior).

In the Goat Show, Kira Owens earned Grand Champion, with Abigail Dickerson taking Reserve. Showmanship titles went to Brooklynn Collins (Intermediate Grand Champion), Kira Owens (Senior Grand Champion), and Abigail Dickerson (Senior Reserve Champion).

The Poultry Show recognized Lucas Stephens (Best Hen), Cade Crawford (Best Bantam), Avalyn Barber (Best Rooster), Roan Cannon (Best Exotic), and Cannon Brock (Best Eggs). Poultry Showmanship champions included Aubrey Mauldin (Junior Grand Champion), Avalyn Barber (Junior Reserve), Saylor Woods (Intermediate Grand Champion), Tate Cannon (Intermediate Reserve), Cade Crawford (Senior Grand Champion), and Emma Weeks (Senior Reserve).

In the Swine Show, Kira Owens swept both Grand and Reserve Champion, while Beau Fisher and Ella Fisher earned Grand and Reserve Champion Homegrown, respectively. Swine Showmanship winners included Ashlyn O’Steen (Junior Grand Champion), Hannah Riley (Junior Reserve), Beau Fisher (Intermediate Grand Champion), Ella Fisher (Intermediate Reserve), Kira Owens (Senior Grand Champion), and Landon O’Steen (Senior Reserve).

The Steer Show saw Levi Franklin named Grand Champion and Harper Collines as Reserve. Franklin also earned Grand Champion Homegrown, with Beau Fisher taking Reserve. In the Heifer Show, Levi Franklin earned Grand Champion, while Maddox Grantham took Reserve and also secured Grand Champion Homegrown. Cara Hayford earned Reserve Champion Homegrown.

Beef Showmanship titles went to Harper Collins (Junior Grand Champion), Hannah Riley (Junior Reserve), Maddox Grantham (Intermediate Grand Champion), Beau Fisher (Intermediate Reserve), Cason Hayford (Senior Grand Champion), and Sophia Dickerson (Senior Reserve).

Beau Fisher and Ella Fisher display their project animals and showmanship skills during the Swine Show portion of the Youth Fair. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Youth Fair held its first‑ever goat show on Tuesday, February 24. Kaia Owens earned first place in Senior Showmanship and was named Grand Champion, while Abigail Dickerson placed second in Senior Showmanship and received Reserve Champion. Brooklynn Collins took first place in Intermediate Showmanship. [CONTRIBUTED]