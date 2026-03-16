Mon. Mar 16th, 2026
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Vernon Historical Society exhibition highlights Native American artifacts

By Ali Moreland Mar 16, 2026 0 Comments

The Vernon Historical Society hosted an Early Settlers and Native American Artifacts Exhibition on Saturday, March 14, at the Historical Society Museum, located inside Vernon City Hall. The event invited collectors to display items such as Native American pottery, arrowheads, tools, ceremonial objects, clothing, textiles, and other artifacts that illustrate the daily lives of Native Americans and early American settlers in Washington County. Exhibits were set up alongside the museum’s permanent displays, allowing visitors to view a variety of artifacts in the context of the museum’s existing collections. The free public exhibition provided an opportunity for community members to view historical artifacts, share knowledge, and receive assistance with genealogy research related to local history.

  • Chet Rushing (orange shirt) and his wife, Vicki (white shirt), share their locally found arrowheads and various tools, explaining their history to Washington County residents. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
  • Arrowheads and pottery shards from Bob Wells and other collectors lie on display boards, showcasing Native American and early settler artifacts during the exhibit. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
  • Linda Hutchison engages a young Washington County visitor with a traditional counting game from the Muskogee (Creek) Indian Tribe. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]
  • Dr. Peggy Venable (left) and Linda Hutchison (right) of the Muskogee (Creek) Indian Tribe pose for a photo between engaging with visitors, showcasing a replica village, clothing, and traditional artifacts. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

#Muskogee Tribe #Vernon Historical Society #Washington County

By Ali Moreland

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