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WCSO hosts Lunch with the Sheriff Fish Fry in Wausau

By AMBER PATINO Mar 16, 2026 0 Comments
WCSO staff and volunteers serve guests at the event. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) hosted its second Lunch with the Sheriff Fish Fry on Saturday, March 14, at the Possum Palace in Wausau. Community members gathered for a free meal, fellowship, and words from WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews. This marks the second gathering  in a series of Lunch with the Sheriff events planned throughout the year, part of the WCSO’s ongoing effort to strengthen community connections. The next lunch is set for Saturday, April 11 at the Orange HIll Fire Department in Chipley.

 Community members turned out to enjoy a free meal and fellowship at the Lunch with the Sheriff Fish Fry in Wausau. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

#Lunch with the Sheriff #Lunch with the Sheriff Fish Fry #Possum Palace #Washington County Sheriff's Office #Wausau

By AMBER PATINO

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