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Wildstar Networks seeking new tower sites in Washington County

By Staff Report Mar 17, 2026 0 Comments
The above land map shows the current "Digital Dead Zones" in Washington County targeted for the 2026 Wildstar expansion. [CONTRIBUTED]

Wildstar Networks, a locally operated Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP), has announced an ongoing initiative to expand high-speed internet service across Washington County to reach homes and businesses in currently underserved areas. As part of this expansion, the company is actively seeking partnerships with local landowners for new telecommunications tower sites.

Demand for reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity continues to grow across rural communities. Wildstar is deploying advanced fixed wireless technology capable of delivering fiber-like speeds while allowing service to be deployed more quickly in areas where traditional infrastructure is difficult or costly to build. The goal of the expansion is to bring dependable internet access to residents and businesses located in “digital dead zones,” supporting remote work, education, agriculture, and local commerce.

Wildstar Networks is currently seeking properties that meet the following criteria:
• High Elevation: Properties located on ridges, hills, or high plateaus with clear line-of-sight to surrounding valleys and residential areas.
• Land for New Siting: A small parcel suitable for a tower installation, 30’ x 30’, located within a minimum three-acre cleared property.
• Accessibility: Sites with existing road access and proximity to electrical utilities are preferred.

Landowners who partner with Wildstar Networks will receive long-term lease agreements, complimentary top-tier internet service, and priority access to the expanded high-speed network as coverage becomes available. Property owners located within the targeted areas shown on the accompanying County GIS map who are interested in learning more can contact the Wildstar Networks Site Acquisition Team at 850-904-2086 or visit wildstarnetworks.com to submit their property for a preliminary desktop signal evaluation.

#Wildstar Networks

By Staff Report

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