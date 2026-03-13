Fri. Mar 13th, 2026
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Creativity on display at the VES Art Show

By Ali Moreland Mar 13, 2026 0 Comments
Families explore the VES Art Show gallery, where artwork from VES students in Pre-K through fifth grade is on display throughout the space. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Vernon Elementary School (VES) students showcased their creativity during the VES Family Art Night on Thursday, March 12, presenting artwork from Pre-K through fifth grade. The gallery featured classroom drawings and paintings, sculpture projects, and preschool process art. Families visited the exhibit, enjoying the vibrant and varied displays created by the young artists. Across all grade levels, the show highlighted the individuality and imagination of each student, turning shared prompts into unique artistic expressions.

Mrs. Roger’s students display their artwork at the VES Art Show, turning shared prompts into unique pieces that reflect each young artist’s creativity, skills and perspective. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Student sculptures from the 21st Century after-school program are on display at the VES Art Show, adding three-dimensional creations to the gallery of artwork. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

#art show #Vernon Elementary School #VES #Washington County #Washington County School District #WCSD

By Ali Moreland

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