Kent Smith Media introduces free personal classifieds

Kent Smith Media is expanding its commitment to community engagement by launching free personal classifieds as part of a new feature titled “Community Connections.”

This new page will serve as a centralized hub where readers can stay informed about local happenings and connect with neighbors. In addition to free personal classifieds, the Community Connections page will feature information about community events, local government meeting calendars, and opportunities to connect with locally owned and operated businesses offering trades and services. As always, community announcements and events remain published free of charge as a community service.

Publisher Carol Kent Smith states the goal is to strengthen the role of the local newspaper as a gathering place for community information.

“Local newspapers have always been about bringing people together,” said Kent Smith. “The Community Connections page is designed to make it easier for neighbors to share information, promote local events, and connect with one another.”

As part of the new initiative, Kent Smith Media is offering free classified advertising for personal, non-business listings.

To ensure fairness while preserving the value of advertising for local businesses, the following guidelines apply:

All free classifieds must be 30 words or fewer.

Free classifieds are intended for personal, non-business advertisements, including items such as yard sales, personal household items for sale, boats, motorcycles, furniture, lost and found notices, and similar one-time personal listings.

Free classifieds will run in both the Washington County News and Holmes County Advertiser until the newspaper is asked to remove them.



Free classifieds do not apply to the following:

Free classifieds do not apply to the following: Help wanted listings

Business advertisements

Services offered

Animals bred for resale

Any listing intended to generate ongoing income or promote a commercial activity

Community members interested in submitting a free classified or learning more about the Community Connections page can contact the newspaper by emailing news@kentsmith.biz or calling 850-638-0212. Deadline for publication is Friday at noon prior to the desired Wednesday publication date.



Businesses and individuals wishing to advertise products, services, employment opportunities, or other commercial activities are encouraged to contact the Kent Smith Media advertising department at advertising@kentsmith.biz or by calling 850-638-0212.



Kent Smith Media reserves the right to determine whether a listing qualifies as a free personal classified or a paid commercial advertisement.