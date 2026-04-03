Washington County strengthens emergency planning capabilities

Washington County Emergency Management personnel recently participated in a Planning Section Chief course hosted in Walton County, alongside other emergency management participants from across Florida, Louisiana, and North Carolina. The course focused on the role of the Planning Section in collecting and analyzing information, anticipating needs, and developing the Incident Action Plan that guides operations during disasters. This training supports ongoing professional development, regional collaboration, and a high level of preparedness in service to the community. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

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