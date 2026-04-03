Chipola College announces 2026 Dual Enrollment Summer Academy

Chipola College will offer its Dual Enrollment Summer Academy for high school and home school students, providing the opportunity to earn college credit during the summer term at no cost.

The six-week program will take place from June 1 through July 16, with classes scheduled Monday through Thursday. Classes will not meet the week prior to July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Through the Dual Enrollment program, eligible students can earn college credit and gain early experience with college-level coursework while still in high school.

All tuition, fees, and instructional materials are covered, with no cost to students, their high schools, or school districts.

Space is limited. Students should contact their high school guidance counselor to confirm eligibility and complete registration.

For additional information, contact Karen Hall at 850-718-2424 or hallk@chipola.edu.