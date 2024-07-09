Orlando resident arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s office while in process of robbing home

At approximately 11:30 p.m., WCSO deputies responded to a residence where the caller reported he had returned home from work and discovered an abandoned vehicle in his front yard. When the victim entered his home, a Hispanic male was standing in the living room. He commanded the male subject to get out of his house, at which time the subject stated he was “Security” and exited the residence quickly.

Deputies arrive on scene and make contact with the victim.

A brief check of the abandoned vehicle information, came back to a 35-year-old, Christian Segura out of Orlando, FL.

Further investigation revealed the residence had been ransacked, a camper in the back yard vandalized and several items were inside the home that did not belong. All structures were cleared, and Segura was not located. Northwest Florida Reception Center, along with Holmes County CI K-9 tracking team were contacted to assist in locating Segura. A track was established, and Segura was apprehended across the road in a cemetery a short time later.

Segura was transported to the Washington County Jail and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petit theft.