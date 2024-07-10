Washington County Chamber of Commerce Presents “Meet the Candidates” Event

Scheduled for July 18 at 11:30 am, this event will allow attendees to interact with the candidates and pose questions on pressing local issues. The event will be held at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley. Whether you are a long-time resident or new to the area, this gathering is your chance to engage with the political process and understand the perspectives of those who seek to serve the community.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce announced its upcoming event, “Meet the Candidates.” This engaging forum offers community members a unique opportunity to hear directly from candidates vying for public office in Washington County.

“Meet the Candidates” is designed to foster informed voting by providing a platform where residents can gain insights into the candidates’ visions, policies, and plans for the future. This event promises to be an invaluable occasion for those who wish to familiarize themselves with the individuals who aspire to shape the county’s political landscape.

Scheduled for July 18 at 11:30 am, this event will allow attendees to interact with the candidates and pose questions on pressing local issues. The event will be held at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley. Whether you are a long-time resident or new to the area, this gathering is your chance to engage with the political process and understand the perspectives of those who seek to serve the community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to become an informed voter and connect with the candidates who will potentially impact the future of Washington County. Join us at “Meet the Candidates” and be a part of this important civic engagement event.