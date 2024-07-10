Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment
Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances
Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October
Washington County School District partners with Goodwill
Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp
Leah Pettis, Chipley local, prepares for Southern Lights-The Search for a star.
Washington County Chamber of Commerce Presents “Meet the Candidates” Event
Orlando resident arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s office while in process of robbing home
Vernon man arrested on drug and gun charges
‘This is how we grew up’ Wausau volunteers stand in the gap for town’s maintenance needs
Thu. Jul 11th, 2024
Government News

Washington County Chamber of Commerce Presents “Meet the Candidates” Event

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 11, 2024 0 Comments
Scheduled for July 18 at 11:30 am, this event will allow attendees to interact with the candidates and pose questions on pressing local issues. The event will be held at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley. Whether you are a long-time resident or new to the area, this gathering is your chance to engage with the political process and understand the perspectives of those who seek to serve the community.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce announced its upcoming event, “Meet the Candidates.” This engaging forum offers community members a unique opportunity to hear directly from candidates vying for public office in Washington County.

“Meet the Candidates” is designed to foster informed voting by providing a platform where residents can gain insights into the candidates’ visions, policies, and plans for the future. This event promises to be an invaluable occasion for those who wish to familiarize themselves with the individuals who aspire to shape the county’s political landscape.

Scheduled for July 18 at 11:30 am, this event will allow attendees to interact with the candidates and pose questions on pressing local issues. The event will be held at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley. Whether you are a long-time resident or new to the area, this gathering is your chance to engage with the political process and understand the perspectives of those who seek to serve the community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to become an informed voter and connect with the candidates who will potentially impact the future of Washington County. Join us at “Meet the Candidates” and be a part of this important civic engagement event.

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

Local News News

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 11, 2024
Government News Top Stories

Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024
Government News

Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 11, 2024

Please Login to Comment. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News News

Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment

Government News Top Stories

Chipley City Council approves multiple Resolutions and Ordinances

Government News

Chipley Redevelopment Agency approves postponement of grants until October

Community Education News

Washington County School District partners with Goodwill

Community Events Top Stories

Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp