Washington County demonstrates community spirit at “Day of Hope” event

Crowds gathered to commune together with local volunteers at the July 20 Day of Hope event at the Chipley AG center. [Submitted by Full Circle Outreach Ministries]

On July 20, Washington County residents gathered at the Chipley AG Center for a significant philanthropic event, the “Day of Hope.” This community outreach, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was a remarkable demonstration of local solidarity and support for those in need.

During the event, 360 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed, 420 hot meals were served, 300 bags of groceries were provided, and numerous free haircuts were given. The event also featured live worship music, enhancing the atmosphere of community and hope. Performances were delivered by Full Circle Worship Team, Truth Church, and Taylor Maples along with her worship team.

Ron LaMarre, Pastor of Full Circle Outreach Ministries, Inc., reflected on the event’s success: “The Day of Hope outreach was about bringing the community together to help those in need. Together with Truth Church, Wausau Assembly of God, and several local worship teams, we were able to make this event successful.”