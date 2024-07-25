Geneva man arrested for grand theft charges in Washington County
FLDOE district & school grades for Washington County
Local A.V.I.D. groups attend Summer Academy
Washington County demonstrates community spirit at “Day of Hope” event
Traffic stop lands two in jail for meth possession
Taura Brock named as 2025 District Teacher of the Year  
Man Arrested on Charges of Resisting Officer and Drug Possession
Chipley woman arrested on drug charges after disturbance
Chipley Beef ‘O’ Brady’s projected to open in Fall 2024
Oscar Foxworth ‘right on target’ preparing for Junior Olympics
Thu. Jul 25th, 2024
Top Stories

Geneva man arrested for grand theft charges in Washington County

By Staff Report Jul 25, 2024 0 Comments
[GENEVA COUNTY JAIL] Burleson is being charged with grand theft in Washington County.

A resident of Geneva, AL, was arrested on July 24 on charges of grand theft. On July 7, WCSO deputies responded to a construction site on Cook’s Mill Rd. regarding a grand theft incident. Surveillance photos depict an older model Toyota Tundra entering the construction site, connecting to a 6 x 14 utility trailer, and departing the area.

WCSO investigators traced the Toyota Tundra to a deceased individual from Ozark, AL. Early in the investigation, it was discovered that a family member and her significant other, residing in Geneva, were in possession of the vehicle. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the family member, the Dale County and Geneva County Sheriff’s Offices were contacted to aid in locating both the vehicle and the individuals involved.

Further investigation revealed that 43-year-old Jeramie Lee Burleson had utilized the Toyota Tundra to steal the trailer from the construction site and subsequently traded the Tundra and sold the trailer upon returning to AL. The new owner of the trailer suspected it was stolen, prompting its return to Burleson, who then brought it back to the Cook’s Mill Rd. address using a different vehicle. A warrant was issued for Burleson’s arrest.

Burleson was apprehended in Geneva County and has been charged with grand theft. He currently awaits extradition to Washington County.

#arrest #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Top Stories

FLDOE district & school grades for Washington County

Staff Report Jul 24, 2024
Crime Top Stories

Traffic stop lands two in jail for meth possession

Staff Report Jul 22, 2024
Education Top Stories

Taura Brock named as 2025 District Teacher of the Year  

NATALIE HOLTON Jul 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education

Local A.V.I.D. groups attend Summer Academy

Crime Top Stories

Traffic stop lands two in jail for meth possession

Education Top Stories

Taura Brock named as 2025 District Teacher of the Year  

Crime News

Man Arrested on Charges of Resisting Officer and Drug Possession

Crime News

Chipley woman arrested on drug charges after disturbance