Geneva man arrested for grand theft charges in Washington County

A resident of Geneva, AL, was arrested on July 24 on charges of grand theft. On July 7, WCSO deputies responded to a construction site on Cook’s Mill Rd. regarding a grand theft incident. Surveillance photos depict an older model Toyota Tundra entering the construction site, connecting to a 6 x 14 utility trailer, and departing the area.

WCSO investigators traced the Toyota Tundra to a deceased individual from Ozark, AL. Early in the investigation, it was discovered that a family member and her significant other, residing in Geneva, were in possession of the vehicle. After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the family member, the Dale County and Geneva County Sheriff’s Offices were contacted to aid in locating both the vehicle and the individuals involved.

Further investigation revealed that 43-year-old Jeramie Lee Burleson had utilized the Toyota Tundra to steal the trailer from the construction site and subsequently traded the Tundra and sold the trailer upon returning to AL. The new owner of the trailer suspected it was stolen, prompting its return to Burleson, who then brought it back to the Cook’s Mill Rd. address using a different vehicle. A warrant was issued for Burleson’s arrest.

Burleson was apprehended in Geneva County and has been charged with grand theft. He currently awaits extradition to Washington County.