Fri. Jul 26th, 2024
Top Stories

CPD search warrant leads to arrest

By Staff Report Jul 26, 2024 0 Comments
Jamie Michelle Jennings of Chipley

On the morning of July 26, the Chipley Police Department, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotics search warrant at 803 8th Street, Chipley.

During the search, investigators found three individuals inside the residence. The search uncovered a revolver, ammunition of various calibers, methamphetamine, assorted pills, marijuana, scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia.

One of the three residents, Jamie Michelle Jennings of Chipley, was questioned and taken into custody.

Jennings faces multiple charges including:

– Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

– Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

– Possession of marijuana more than 20 grams

– Possession of drug paraphernalia

“We will not tolerate the sale of illegal narcotics in our city. If you’re selling dope, just know we are watching you, and we’re coming after you. Our commitment to the safety of our community is unwavering, and we will continue to take strong actions against those who threaten it,” said Chief Richter.

#arrest #Washington County

By Staff Report

