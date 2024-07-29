Habitat for Humanity honors Chipley Mayor, Shiloh Baptist Church
Mon. Jul 29th, 2024
By NATALIE HOLTON Jul 29, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brittany Hendley (from left) is pictured with Tracy Andrews, recipient of the Carpenter’s Award, and Board President Kevin Daniel.

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity recently held its annual meeting, celebrating a year of accomplishments and outlining upcoming initiatives. 

Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews and Marianna District 1 City Commissioner Travis Ephriam both received prestigious Carpenter Awards. This accolade recognizes individuals who exemplify the “theology of the hammer,” demonstrating a powerful blend of faith and action in the mission to eliminate substandard housing.

Shiloh Baptist Church of Chipley and EBC Marianna received Spirit of Service Awards for their outstanding dedication and passion for community service. 

Executive Director Brittany Hendley (from left), Pastor Tim Brigham of Shiloh Baptist Church, and Board President Kevin Daniel.

“Their enthusiasm has significantly impacted our organization, and we are deeply appreciative of their ongoing support and commitment,” said Brittany Hendley, executive director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity.

This year’s Annie Bradwell Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Ryan Law and Addyson Cheaney. 

“Both recipients have shown extraordinary academic achievement, leadership, and community involvement,” Hendley said.

#Chipley #Washington County

By NATALIE HOLTON

