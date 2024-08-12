A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  
A Bear-y happy 80th birthday celebration at Vernon Library
A Bear-y happy 80th birthday celebration at Vernon Library

By GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 12, 2024

In a heartwarming tribute to one of America’s most beloved environmental icons, Smokey the Bear was warmly welcomed to the Sam Mitchell Public Library on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The event, marking Smokey’s 80th birthday, was a vibrant celebration filled with community spirit, education, and fun.

The festivities were hosted by dedicated library staff members Clarissa Owens, Lisa Davis, and Zedra Hawkins, who greeted Smokey with open arms. Their enthusiasm set the tone for an engaging afternoon that delighted both children and adults alike.

Adding to the excitement, Brad Adams and Mason Sellers from the Florida Forest Service’s Chipola District were present, distributing a variety of Smokey-themed goodies. Among the treasures handed out was the captivating book, “The True Story of Smokey the Bear,” which narrates the origins of the iconic bear who has become synonymous with wildfire prevention.

The event also kicked off the Smokey Bear Reading Challenge, an initiative designed to encourage community members to engage with environmental literature and take proactive steps toward wildfire prevention. Participants are invited to join Smokey on a journey of learning and action, where they can read books, engage in activities, and have fun while contributing to a vital cause.

The celebration at Sam Mitchell Public Library was more than just a birthday party; it was a reminder of Smokey’s enduring legacy and an invitation for the community to join in the ongoing effort to protect our natural resources for future generations.

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

