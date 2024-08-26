Washington County EMS proposes new Holmes Valley Road Station
Mon. Aug 26th, 2024
Washington County EMS proposes new Holmes Valley Road Station

By GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 26, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]

In a significant move to enhance emergency response capabilities, Randy Truette, the Director of Washington County Emergency Management Services (EMS), has unveiled a proposal to establish a new EMS station on Holmes Valley Road in Vernon. This strategic initiative is aimed at optimizing response times for emergency situations across the Vernon area and the southern parts of the county.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, Truette emphasized the critical need for the new EMS station. “Establishing this station will significantly reduce our response times, not only to the Vernon area but also to the broader southern region of Washington County,” Truette explained. His proposal highlights a proactive approach to addressing the increasing demand for faster emergency response services in these areas, which have historically experienced longer wait times due to their geographical location.

The proposal was met with unanimous support from the Board of County Commissioners, reflecting a collective acknowledgment of the need for improved emergency services. The commissioners praised Truette’s foresight and commitment to enhancing the county’s emergency management infrastructure. During the discussion, Commissioner Trae Hawkins raised attention regarding the current state of Holmes Valley Road, where the new EMS station is proposed to be built.

Hawkins pointed out that the road in question is not currently a ‘hard road,’ which could pose challenges for emergency vehicles in adverse weather conditions or during high-traffic periods. He emphasized the necessity for the road to be upgraded to a hard surface to ensure that emergency services can operate effectively and without hindrance. 

Holmes Valley Road, which currently lacks the durable paving typically required for frequent emergency vehicle use, could potentially slow down response times, particularly during inclement weather or peak travel periods. The discussion highlighted the importance of ensuring that the new EMS station’s benefits are not offset by inadequate road conditions. 

The Washington County new will continue to monitor the progress of this project and keep readers informed as new information is released.

