The Westerner celebrates 45 years

One of the panhandle’s largest independently owned western stores, located in Chipley, is celebrating 45 years in the community. The Westerner is owned by Rodney Sewell and has been open since September of 1979. After opening he married Donna and they have 4 kids and 12 grandchildren.

“It’s been great seeing the support from the community and them allowing us to grow,” said Sewell. The original store was 800 square feet and grew to 4,500 square feet before the store moved to their current location that is currently 12,000 square feet.

The Westerner offers a wide variety of brands from Ariat to Wrangler and a selection of guns and ammo for the public to browse. After 45 years, the family-owned atmosphere hasn’t changed, at any time you can find Rodney’s children and grandchildren helping where they can.

In celebration the Westerner will be holding a sale that is bigger than any they’ve had before on September 21 beginning at 9 am. The first 45 customers will get a scratch-off card for the store that could be valued up to $100. Also at the event, customers can enter to win a $500 Ariat and Westerner gift card.