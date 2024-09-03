Red Top Dairy Farm lands retail spots
Washington County Fire Games highlights talent, skill
Kent-Smith Media welcomes new photojournalist
Local photographer educates culinary students on the world of food photography
The Westerner celebrates 45 years
Chipley Police swiftly capture armed robbery suspect
WCSO finds one deceased in abandoned vehicle
One fatality reported in Washington County accident
Chipley will hold a City General Election on September 3
Marianna man arrested on gun and drug charges by CPD
Wed. Sep 4th, 2024
Community

The Westerner celebrates 45 years

By NATALIE HOLTON Sep 3, 2024 0 Comments
[NATALIE HOLTON | The News]

One of the panhandle’s largest independently owned western stores, located in Chipley, is celebrating 45 years in the community. The Westerner is owned by Rodney Sewell and has been open since September of 1979. After opening he married Donna and they have 4 kids and 12 grandchildren. 

“It’s been great seeing the support from the community and them allowing us to grow,” said Sewell. The original store was 800 square feet and grew to 4,500 square feet before the store moved to their current location that is currently 12,000 square feet. 

The Westerner offers a wide variety of brands from Ariat to Wrangler and a selection of guns and ammo for the public to browse. After 45 years, the family-owned atmosphere hasn’t changed, at any time you can find Rodney’s children and grandchildren helping where they can. 

In celebration the Westerner will be holding a sale that is bigger than any they’ve had before on September 21 beginning at 9 am. The first 45 customers will get a scratch-off card for the store that could be valued up to $100. Also at the event, customers can enter to win a $500 Ariat and Westerner gift card.  

#Chipley #Digital-Content #Washington County

By NATALIE HOLTON

Related Post

Community

Red Top Dairy Farm lands retail spots

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 4, 2024
Community

Washington County Fire Games highlights talent, skill

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 4, 2024
Community

Local photographer educates culinary students on the world of food photography

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime News Top Stories

Chipley Police swiftly capture armed robbery suspect

News Top Stories

WCSO finds one deceased in abandoned vehicle

News Top Stories

One fatality reported in Washington County accident

News Uncategorized

Chipley will hold a City General Election on September 3

Crime News Top Stories

Man arrested for aggravated battery and 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon