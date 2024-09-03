Red Top Dairy Farm lands retail spots
Local photographer educates culinary students on the world of food photography

By NATALIE HOLTON Sep 3, 2024 0 Comments
As a part of their curriculum of researching food industry fields of work, students at the Chipley High School culinary class were able to discover food photography. This comes with the help of local photographer, Simon Dorado, owner of Off My Frame photography. 

Dorado spent a class period of 50 minutes explaining to the students how to capture food in a different light. The class used pancakes, fruit, and syrup as a still life subject for their photos. This gave students the opportunity to help create images and capture some on their own, allowing them to experience the life of a photographer. 

“I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of sharing my skills with the students of Chipley High School Culinary and opening their minds to new ideas and concepts of food photography,” said Dorado. “Off My Frame loves and supports every bit of our community, from our schools to our historic downtown.” 

