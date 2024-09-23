Local organizations prepare for a possible storm in the Panhandle

Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest
All eyes are on Invest 97L, as it continues to develop in the Caribbean. The chance for development over the next 2 to 3 days is now at 90%. Local emergency management departments and power companies are starting to prepare for the storm.

West Florida Electric Cooperative serves over 29,000 meters across Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties. “Just like everyone else, we are in prep mode,” said Candace Croft, Communications and Public Relations Coordinator. “We always pray for the best but prepare for the worst.” The coop is currently ensuring all trucks and machinery are in good condition and establishing mutual aid with other power organizations across the state. “We urge our members to start checking their storm kits and gathering supplies now,” said Croft. “It’s better to start now than later.”

The Emergency Management Division of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring the system as it develops. So far, the department has begun preparing sandbags, tarps, and water to assist the public. “We are in coordination with Florida’s Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) and our neighboring counties to supply aid,” said Sgt. Barry Lee, Director. “We will also be pre-positioning some of the supplies across the county for easy access.”

Washington County Emergency Management is also closely watching the system and has begun gathering supplies. The department works closely with surrounding counties to establish mutual aid in times of need, such as storms.

For more information on how to prepare and updates you can visit Weather | Florida Disaster and National Weather Service. The Washington County News and Holmes County Advertiser will continue to update this story as more information arises.

By NATALIE HOLTON

