Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest

The Wausau Fire Department is thrilled to announce the second annual Renegade Street Fest taking place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 10am to 3pm at the Wausau Fire Department grounds. The Wausau fire department, who previously organized the Opossum Festival in Wausau, desired their own way to connect with the community and have a visible presence in front of the citizens. The Renegade festival is intended to provide an opportunity for the citizens of Wausau to ask questions and become better informed on the duties and responsibilities of the fire department.

The festival will offer a full day of exciting activities for kids, including a bounce house, arts and crafts vendors, and delicious food prepared by the Wausau Fire Department. This year, a rib cook-off has been added to the lineup. Contestants only need to bring their cookers as the meat will be provided, and they’ll have a chance to win $500. Live entertainment by Billy Lipford will also be featured. To become a vendor, please contact Deion Goodman at (850) 676-1354.