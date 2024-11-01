Meet the Washington County Animal Control Officers  

The women of Washington County Animal Control advocate for animals throughout the county and educate the community on animal welfare. In their opinion, many people view them as just a dog-catcher but they are much more than that.

As the only ACOs in the county, Nichole O’Brien and TJ Kerr single-handedly respond to all animal-related calls. “I have roped an emu on the side of the road before; you never know what you will walk into,” said Kerr. O’Brien added, “We see everything from found puppies to large hoarding cases.” The office currently has over 100 open cases, with more coming in at any moment.

The two officers serve the county alongside their sidekick, a rescue dog named Change. Change’s journey began at a women’s halfway house in Bay County, where one of the residents abandoned him in Sunny Hills. He was discovered by Officer Kerr, who reached out to Change’s owners in Bay County. When the halfway house had to relocate, Change found himself back in the care of Kerr and O’Brien. They decided to keep him as their partner, and now he accompanies them on their calls. “He’s a great buffer in intense situations, especially when children are involved,” said Kerr.

“It really can be a thankless job, but we do it for the animals,” said O’Brien. In addition to helping the community, ACOs respond with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office when animals are involved in their cases. “When they raid houses with dogs inside, we have to handle those dogs,” said Kerr. “If there’s any sort of animal involved, we’re there.”

“I would rather a dog or any other animal bite me than bite a child,” said O’Brien. This statement further underscores their commitment not only to the job but to the community they serve.