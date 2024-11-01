Tommy’s Tires located at 1202 Jackson Ave will be having a car show to benefit Wahington and Holmes County Toys for Tots. The event will be on November 2 from 1-4 pm. Anyone who brings an unwrapped toy will receive a free hamburger or hotdog and a drink.
Tommy’s Tires to hold car show for Toys for Tots
