Tommy’s Tires to hold car show for Toys for Tots
Meet the Washington County Animal Control Officers  
Winter is coming; veggies are growing
VES music program dreams big
VHS awarded culinary grant 
FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant
63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County.
CPD provides update on shooting and pursuit
Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit
Convicted sex offender back behind bars
Fri. Nov 1st, 2024
Community

Tommy’s Tires to hold car show for Toys for Tots

By Staff Report Nov 1, 2024 0 Comments
Red Chevrolet Tailgate

Tommy’s Tires located at 1202 Jackson Ave will be having a car show to benefit Wahington and  Holmes County Toys for Tots. The event will be on November 2 from 1-4 pm. Anyone who brings an unwrapped toy will receive a free hamburger or hotdog and a drink. 

#Digital-Content #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community

Meet the Washington County Animal Control Officers  

NATALIE HOLTON Nov 1, 2024
Community Education

FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

Staff Report Oct 30, 2024
Community

Fall Block Party by Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights

Hannah Collins Oct 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education

VES music program dreams big

Education

VHS awarded culinary grant 

Community Education

FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

Crime Top Stories

Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary