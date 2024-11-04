The community gathered with their families to experience cane syrup making the traditional way on Saturday, November 2. They observed the process of squeezing, cooking, and jarring the cane syrup, which was then made available for purchase.
Photos by Anthony Wiggins:
When life hands you sugar cane
The community gathered with their families to experience cane syrup making the traditional way on Saturday, November 2. They observed the process of squeezing, cooking, and jarring the cane syrup, which was then made available for purchase.