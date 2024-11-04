When life hands you sugar cane
When life hands you sugar cane

By Staff Report Nov 4, 2024 0 Comments

The community gathered with their families to experience cane syrup making the traditional way on Saturday, November 2. They observed the process of squeezing, cooking, and jarring the cane syrup, which was then made available for purchase.
Photos by Anthony Wiggins:

Bill Maphis shows our community how to make cane syrup the old-fashioned way.
Harvesting the sugar cane is one of the first steps to making the syrup.
After harvesting the sugar cane is pressed to extract the juice used to boil.

