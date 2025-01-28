Wed. Jan 29th, 2025
Community Local News

Winter storm snows in the Panhandle: Washington roundup

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jan 28, 2025 0 Comments
Washington County winter storm brings a winter wonderland.
  • Gallery Image
    A frosty morning in Chipley, turning downtown into a picture-perfect postcard. [OFF MY FRAME | SIMON DORADO]
  • Gallery Image
    A rare snow day in Washington County, but safety never takes a snow day! [CONTRIBUTED | WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE]
  • Gallery Image
    Welcome to Vernon, Florida-where camo meets snow for a one-of-a-kind winter wonderland with Tina Sloan and Morgan Boyett! [CONTRIBUTED | JOSH BOYETT]
  • Gallery Image
    Philip Rountree Stadium like you’ve never seen it before! [CONTRIBUTED | DAWN BIVEN-NASS]
Image gallery image
Image gallery image
Who needs marshmallows when snow adds all
Image gallery image
Florida’s version of a snowman? A frosty gator made by Devin Antonio, of course. [CONTRIBUTED | LEAH ANTOLIK}
Image gallery image
A snowy day in Chipley has never looked sweeter thanks to Dani Collins! [HANNAH COLLINS | THE NEWS]
Image gallery image
A snowy scene straight out of a postcard, right here in Washington County. [CONTRIBUTED | FERRELL CAIN]
Image gallery image
Image gallery image
Florida’s Sunshine State takes a snowy detour in Chipley! [OFF MY FRAME | SIMON DORADO]
Image gallery image
Bella of Wausau experiencing the taste of winter one snowflake at a time. [CAROL KENT | WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS]

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

Community Top Stories

 Local businesses appreciate officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025
Community Top Stories

Chipley prepares to celebrate annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with community events

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025
Community Top Stories

Washington County unveils plans for bicentennial celebration

KINSLEY COOK Jan 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

Judge rules in favor of Washington County for sanctions in civil suit

Business News

‘The Red Heifer Steakhouse’ aims to bring ‘elevated dining’ to Chipley

Community Local News

Winter storm snows in the Panhandle: Washington roundup

Crime News

High-speed chase from Bonifay ends in Washington county arrests

Crime News

Dothan man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor