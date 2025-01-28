Winter storm snows in the Panhandle: Washington roundup

A frosty morning in Chipley, turning downtown into a picture-perfect postcard. [OFF MY FRAME | SIMON DORADO]A rare snow day in Washington County, but safety never takes a snow day! [CONTRIBUTED | WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE]Welcome to Vernon, Florida-where camo meets snow for a one-of-a-kind winter wonderland with Tina Sloan and Morgan Boyett! [CONTRIBUTED | JOSH BOYETT]Philip Rountree Stadium like you’ve never seen it before! [CONTRIBUTED | DAWN BIVEN-NASS] Who needs marshmallows when snow adds all Florida’s version of a snowman? A frosty gator made by Devin Antonio, of course. [CONTRIBUTED | LEAH ANTOLIK} A snowy day in Chipley has never looked sweeter thanks to Dani Collins! [HANNAH COLLINS | THE NEWS] A snowy scene straight out of a postcard, right here in Washington County. [CONTRIBUTED | FERRELL CAIN] Florida’s Sunshine State takes a snowy detour in Chipley! [OFF MY FRAME | SIMON DORADO] Bella of Wausau experiencing the taste of winter one snowflake at a time. [CAROL KENT | WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS] Post navigation Local businesses appreciate officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day