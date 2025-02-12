Wed. Feb 12th, 2025
WCSO Barrel Race set for February 21

By Staff Report Feb 12, 2025

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the WCSO Barrel Race on Friday, February 21, at 5 pm at the Washington County Equestrian Center, located at 2574 Daniel’s Lake Road. This public event invites participants and spectators to enjoy an evening of barrel racing. Those interested in competing can register through https://saddlebook.com/events/9259. For residents seeking more information, contact Billy Brock at 850-596-6460.

