HANNAH COLLINS | The News

A local homeowners association (HOA) in the Grassy Pond community is dissolving, leaving behind their privately owned roads, a pavilion, and a boat landing that the HOA is asking the county to assume responsibility for. The issue was discussed at the February 13 Board of County Commissioners meeting, where officials weighed the feasibility and financial burden of such a takeover.

Mr. Hicks, a representative of the community, has repeatedly petitioned the county to take over maintenance of the roads and the pavilion leading to the pond. The HOA, which has historically owned these properties, is in the process of dissolving, and residents are concerned about the upkeep of infrastructure. However, county officials expressed reservations about assuming the additional responsibility, citing budget constraints and the need to prioritize existing road maintenance.

“The roads in that area do not meet county standards,” said Trey Barbee, director of public works. “We have so many roads in the county that need to be paved and need work done to them. I mean, it wouldn’t be fair to the roads that we already have that are not being maintained and need paved, to take on more.” Barbee added.

The board also discussed concerns over setting a precedent by taking over HOA roads, which could encourage other HOA communities to request similar assistance. Officials noted that hiring additional road maintenance staff and purchasing equipment to manage these roads would not be financially feasible given the current county budget.

Another point of contention was a stipulation by the HOA was the policing of gas powered motors on boats. Board members raised concerns about the county’s ability to enforce such a rule and whether it was practical to police motorized boat usage on the water.

Ultimately, board members leaned toward rejecting the request, emphasizing that assuming the responsibility would be an unfair burden on county taxpayers. “I don’t think it’s fair to the citizens that somebody decided they’re going to do a private development and then they get tired of dealing with it or can’t afford it and then we [the county] end up picking up the burden.,” remarked Barbee.

The matter is set to be placed on the agenda for an official vote at the next county board meeting, where a final decision will be made on whether to assume responsibility for the community’s roads, pavilion, and boat ramp.