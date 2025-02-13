Chipley City Council addresses phase two of Mongoven project

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Chipley City Council has officially approved the next step in the ongoing restoration of the historic Mongoven building, moving into Phase 2 of the project. The project was discussed at the February 11 meeting.

This phase focuses on structural stabilization, addressing significant deterioration in the building’s brickwork. “We are working to reinforce the structure by pouring concrete bond beams, relaying brick where needed, and adding concrete support beams along the adjacent building,” David Melvin, with Melvin Engineering who is handling the project, explained. The vault area will also receive a concrete slab to seal it off, ensuring long-term stability.

Phase 1 of the project, which involved demolition work, was completed at a cost of $273,000. Once Phase 2 is finalized, approximately $200,000 will remain for Phase 3, which will focus on aesthetic improvements. Plans include adding decorative elements such as benches, lighting, and sealing and painting the remaining brickwork.

City officials expressed their commitment to seeing the project through, acknowledging that it has been in progress for several years. However, the timeline for completion appears to be moving forward steadily. Melvin stated Phase 2 is expected to take approximately four months, with bidding for Phase 3 anticipated within the next 60 days. The goal is to transition seamlessly into the final phase once structural work is complete.

Additionally, Melvin noted that the State of Florida has recently allocated an extra $40 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which could provide further financial support for enhancements to the Mongoven building.