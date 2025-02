Pictured left to right are Sophia Dowdy, Ethan Chesnut, and school board superintendent Thomas Register. [HANNAH COLLINS | The News]

Washington County district spelling bee winners, Shophia Dowdy, Ethan Chesnut, and Jabe Bruner, were awarded at the school board meeting February 10.

1st place went to Vernon Middle School 7th grader Ethan Chesnut. Sophia Dowdy, a Vernon Elementary School 5th grader, was awarded 2nd place. Jabe Bruner, a 5th grader from Kate M Smith Elementary School was awarded 3rd place but could not attend the school board meeting.