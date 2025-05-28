Tree trimming tips to prepare for storm season

At Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees. As we enter hurricane season, FPL urges Floridians to be prepared and to be aware of potential safety hazards at all times — before, during and after severe weather.

Why tree trimming is important: Trees and vegetation making contact with overhead power lines is a leading cause of outages. Make sure to have your trees properly trimmed well in advance to minimize their impact on your home and neighborhood – don’t wait for a storm to be on Florida’s doorstep.

How to safely trim vegetation: Below are a few tips to ensure trees and vegetation are trimmed safely.

Never attempt to trim any vegetation growing near power lines. Only qualified, specially trained line-clearing professionals should work around or near power lines. Check your local listings to locate a contractor qualified to trim vegetation around or near power lines.

If you decide to work outside, look up and note the location of power lines before you begin. Careful avoidance of power lines is extremely important during yard work, especially when using tools, ladders, poles or pruning saws. Be sure that ladders, mechanical lifts or scaffolds are far enough away so that you – and any tools you are using – don’t come within 10 feet of main and neighborhood power lines or 30 feet of all other power lines.

Be proactive: Don’t wait to trim trees until a storm is approaching, as trash pickup is suspended once a hurricane warning is in effect – and trimming debris may become dangerous hazards with storm-force winds.

How to ensure trees don’t become an issue later on: Another way to help reduce outages for you and your neighbors is by planting the right tree in the right place, so it doesn’t grow near power lines. Here’s how to prevent your trees from becoming a problem in the future:

Before selecting your tree, make sure you know how tall, wide and deep it will be at maturity. Think about how your tree will impact existing utility lines as it grows taller, wider and deeper. Keeping trees away from power lines means that, in the event they blow over or tree limbs become loose, they’re much less likely to make contact with a power line and result in an outage. This also keeps debris farther away from the lines to speed power restoration efforts when outages do occur.

If you’ll be performing work in your yard that involves digging, Florida law requires you to first call 811 to help locate and mark buried power lines and other utilities. Call at least two business days before you begin to avoid unintentionally hitting underground utility lines. You can also submit your request online at Sunshine811.com.

Keep the transformer cabinet (green box often found in front of homes) clear at all times to allow for maintenance and repairs. Maintain a “clear zone” of 8 feet in the front and 3 feet in the back and on both sides.

How FPL prepares: FPL’s year-round preparation for storm season includes a consistent, planned trimming cycle of trees and any other vegetation in the direct path of power lines identified for maintenance. Go to FPL.com/trees to learn more about tree trimming, and visit FPL.com/storm to learn more ways to prepare and stay safe this hurricane season.