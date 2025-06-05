NFCH hosts annual Mental Health Symposium 

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Northwest Florida Community Hospital (NFCH) hosted its second annual Mental Health Symposium Friday, May 30.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from a lineup of insightful speakers and access a variety of mental health resources. Organizers expressed appreciation for the support from sponsors and vendors, including Emerald Coast Hospice, Community South Credit Union, VITAS Healthcare, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, First Federal Bank, Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program, NWF Health Network, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Walmart Chipley, and many others.