Major meth trafficker found guilty

Marcus Arnold listened as he was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison May 4. [CONTRIBUTED]

A suspected drug dealer who was stopped for speeding while under surveillance was found

guilty Wednesday of Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 200 grams), State Attorney

Larry Basford announced.

Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark sentenced Marcus Arnold, who was on probation for felony

Domestic Violence by Strangulation at the time of the offense, to 20 years in prison. Prosecutor

Frank Sullivan said 15 years of that is minimum-mandatory under Florida’s enhanced drug

trafficking laws.

Jurors deliberated for about 30 minutes.

“This is a good win for the people of Bay County, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators

who put this case together, and our office,” Sullivan said. “The arrest kept 8½ ounces of

methamphetamine off our streets, and the guilty verdict will keep this defendant and his poison

away from our community for a long time.”

Sullivan called witnesses and put on evidence showing the defendant was under surveillance by

Bay County sheriff’s deputies April 6, 2022. The driver of the car he was a passenger in was

pulled over for speeding near Lake Drive and S. Tyndall Parkway.

Inv. Doug Cummings deployed his K-9 Fila for a free-air sniff around the car, and Fila alerted

for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A probable cause search uncovered 9 clear baggies of methamphetamine inside a grocery bag behind the driver’s seat. The defendant claimed

ownership of the contents of the bag.

Basford thanked the Sheriff’s Office for its proactive work that kept the drugs off the streets.