Vandalism disrupts Vernon rec center

The City of Vernon experienced a break in followed by vandalism in their gymnasium at the recreational center. The incident occurred on May 13; however, the city did not initially release information about it while they attempted to identify the culprits. Ultimately, the city decided to drop the case due to a lack of evidence. At the time of the break-in, the gym’s security cameras did not cover enough area to capture footage of the vandalizers. In response, the city has since installed new cameras in the gym. City council members suspect that the vandalizers are likely minors, given the obscene images spray-painted throughout the building. The basketballs, the control panel for the scoreboard, the walls, and the gym floor all sustained spray paint damage. The city’s insurance company will cover the cost of repairs, and the recreation department is seeking volunteers to assist with additional repair work. Vernon City Clerk Candice Hodges emphasized the city’s commitment to ensuring the repairs are done in the best possible manner for the community’s children. She highlighted the gym’s historical significance, noting that it was built in the 1980s and has hosted numerous school events, including state championship games. “We would love to revive the glory of the old building for years to come,” said Hodges.

