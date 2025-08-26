Managing Energy Use During Florida’s Hottest Months

FPL provides resources and tools to help customers stay comfortable and save. Floridians can expect a hot summer with temperatures forecasted to be higher than usual.

With the hottest months of the year still ahead, extreme heat can add strain on Floridians and their air conditioners (A/C), the single largest driver of home energy use. To help customers find ways to reduce their energy use and maximize savings, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is sharing the following tips, tools and resources.

Summer Savings Tips: · FPL offers free energy-saving tools, programs and resources like the FPL Energy Manager to help customers monitor their energy use and reduce their bills with personalized recommendations.

· Summer cooling costs can account for up to 60% of the average home’s energy bill. It’s important to find a balance between comfort and energy efficiency. FPL recommends setting thermostats at a comfortable temperature between 75 and 78 degrees when home and up to 82 degrees when away. Every degree above 75 can save 3-5% on monthly cooling costs.

· Ceiling fans can make the room feel up to 4 degrees cooler while using less energy than air conditioning. Set the fan to spin counterclockwise in the summer and turn it off when leaving the room to save up to $84 per fan per year.

· Nearly 30% of unwanted heat enters through windows. Check for drafts around windows and seal them with caulk or weather stripping. Close blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the day.

· Use smaller appliances like an air fryer, toaster oven or microwave to consume less energy and avoid raising the kitchen’s temperature. These appliances use about one-third the power of an oven.

· Using cold water when washing clothes instead of hot water can save up to $160 per year for a family of four. New savings tool for a hotter than average summer: FPL’s House of Savings tool is back with updated features, designed to make learning about practical energy-saving tips interesting for all ages. This free, interactive experience takes customers on a virtual home tour to spot energy-saving opportunities by interacting with items like the thermostat or pool pump.

Participants also have the chance to win one of four prize boxes, ranging from energy-saving room upgrades like blackout curtains, LED lighting and a power-saving strip to backyard essentials like a fan with an LED lantern, a shade sail, outdoor lights and more. Every two weeks, a new prize period will reward the top 10 registered players with a prize pack, totaling 60 prizes overall. Players also have the option to donate their winnings to FPL’s Care To Share program, dedicated to helping Florida families in need. Participants will also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 prize toward a Home Energy Makeover.

More savings tips: For more tips, programs, resources and rebates, customers can go to FPL.com/WaysToSave, where they can access FPL’s free tools like the Energy Manager and House of Savings.

Florida Power & Light Company

