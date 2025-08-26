Tue. Aug 26th, 2025
Sam Mitchell Public Library holds Adult Craft Class 

By AMBER PATINO Aug 26, 2025
An Adult Craft Class was held for members of the community on August 25 at the Sam Mitchell Public Library in Vernon. Attendees expressed their creativity by making handmade windchimes out of everyday objects such as eating utensils, keys, beads, and more. The Adult Craft Class takes place at 10 a.m. on the last Monday of every month at the Sam Mitchell Public Library, located at 3731 Roche Avenue in Vernon. The next class is scheduled for September 29. Seating for the class is limited, so call ahead to register by contacting Lisa Davis at 850-535-1208. [CONTRIBUTED]
One attendee shows off her completed windchime. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Adult Craft Class #SamMitchellLibrary #Washington County Public Library

