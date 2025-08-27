Local VPK programs recognized for excellence 

The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is proud to celebrate 15 Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) programs who have earned the prestigious “Excellent” designation from the Florida Department of Education, Division of Early Learning for the 2024–2025 program year.

This recognition reflects the program’s commitment to delivering high-quality instruction, fostering meaningful learning gains, and preparing children for kindergarten success. The “Excellent” rating is based on three key performance metrics:

Quality of instruction

Student achievement

Learning gains

In addition to the 15 “Excellent” centers, 26 VPK centers scored “Above Expectations,” demonstrating strong performance and a continued dedication to early learning excellence. These programs are helping to build a solid foundation for lifelong learning and success.

“These programs exemplify what it means to create high-quality early learning experiences for our youngest learners,” said Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. “We’re thrilled to see their hard work and dedication recognized at the state level.”

Local VPK programs among those recognized are as follows:

Excellent – Meme and Pa’s Little Rascals Child Development in Holmes County

Above Expectations – Washington County VPK Center in Washington County

Above Expectations – Bonifay K-8 in Holmes County

Above Expectations – Education Station Learning Center, LLC 2 in Holmes County

Above Expectations – Bethlehem School in Holmes County

Above Expectations – Poplar Springs School in Holmes County

The Florida Department of Education’s updated accountability system ensures that VPK programs are evaluated using real-time data collected throughout the VPK program year, giving educators and families actionable insights into early learning outcomes.

The Early Learning Coalition extends heartfelt congratulations to each of these programs and thanks them for their continued partnership in building a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

For more information about VPK programs and how to enroll, visit https://elcnwf.org.