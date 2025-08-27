Traffic stop leads to two in custody

The Chipley Police Department announces the arrest of two individuals following a routine traffic stop last night that led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including approximately 450 grams of methamphetamine—nearly half a kilogram—and a small amount of marijuana.

On August 26, 2025, officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima at the Marathon gas station located at Highway 90 and 3rd Street after observing the vehicle make an improper right-hand turn from State Road 77 onto Highway 90. The driver was identified as Warren Ashley McCord, and the passenger as Fiona Kiara Bess.

A subsequent probable cause search revealed a container with marijuana residue in the vehicle, a firearm in the driver’s door, and a small baggie containing approximately 3 grams of marijuana handed over by Bess. Further inspection uncovered a bag hidden under the driver’s seat filled with a white crystal-like substance.

Field testing confirmed the substance as methamphetamine, with a total packaged weight of approximately 450 grams—nearly half a kilogram—far exceeding the threshold for trafficking under Florida state statutes.

Both McCord and Bess were placed under arrest. McCord faces charges including trafficking in methamphetamine (over 14 grams) in violation of F.S.S. 893.135(1)(f)1 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in violation of F.S.S. 790.07. Bess is being charged with 893.13.6b Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.