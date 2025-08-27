Wed. Aug 27th, 2025
Lions Club welcomes guest speaker 

By AMBER PATINO Aug 27, 2025 0 Comments
The Falling Waters Lions Club of Chipley welcomed guest speaker Tony Daniels, Director of the Washington County Economic Development Council (WCEDC), at their August 25 meeting. Daniels discussed local economic initiatives and highlighted the importance of partnerships, like that with the Lions Club, to foster community growth and service. Pictured left to right is Lions Club President Brittny Young, Lions Club Member and Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews, WCEDC Director Tony Daniels, and Lions Club Vice-President Keith Lawton. [CONTRIBUTED]
