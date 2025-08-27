Chipley girl chases Hollywood dream 

Kenzie Corbitt, a seventh grader from Chipley, was selected as one of the top 15 performers to attend the prestigious International Presentation of Performers (iPOP) event in Los Angeles, where she’ll train and audition for top industry professionals. [CONTRIBUTED]

Kenzie Corbitt, a seventh-grade girl from Chipley, was selected to attend the International Presentation of Performers (iPOP) in Los Angeles. iPOP is one of the top talent events in the world, where actors, singers, dancers, and models train with industry leaders and audition for casting directors, agents, and producers — all for a chance to be discovered and launch a career in the entertainment industry. Out of 181 participants, Kenzie was selected as one of the top 15 to join their showcase in LA for four days.

To prepare for such an audition, Kenzie spent the past couple of months training and working hard to reach her goals. From basic acting principles and commercial preparation to improvisation, script analysis, and more, she has been putting in the work to chase her dream.

Helping her through the training process were professional actors and actresses such as Ryan Kelley, Veronica Dunne, Larry VanBuren Jr., and Phillip Galinsky, who offered her tips and strategies from their own careers. “They all gave great feedback and said I had great potential,” said Kenzie.

Her mother, Kristi Corbitt, said the moment Kenzie got the callback was unforgettable. “When Kenzie got the call back to iPOP I felt so proud. I knew she would make it, but to see the look on her face when I told her… priceless. She’s my baby and she accomplished something so big because she worked so hard for it. I used to stand behind the door watching her on her Zoom calls and would just cry because she’s incredible, and she opens up so much when that camera is on her,” said Kristi.

While this opportunity is once in a lifetime, it doesn’t come without a cost. “The amount it costs for the tickets itself is $7,500,” said Kristi. “We’ve raised $1,200 with $1,000 going to the deposit. We still have to completely pay that off by November 15 or she will be pushed back to June of next year. In reality, we can’t pay that in three months.”

To help Kenzie get there, the family is reaching out to the public for donations. Some generous people have already begun contributing, and Kenzie couldn’t help but share her gratitude. “I would like to say that I am so grateful for everything,” explained Kenzie. “And to the people who have donated, I would like to thank all of you. I hope you know that you made a big impact on my career.”

Kenzie is pictured here in December 2022 performing in the Santa’s Workshop, directed by Leah Pettis. [CONTRIBUTED]