Thu. Sep 4th, 2025
State Road 77 lane shift expected Sept. 5 

By Staff Report Sep 3, 2025 0 Comments

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that beginning Friday, September 5, State Road 77 (S.R. 77) drivers will be shifted west to the new travel lanes between Cane Mill Road and Memorial Drive. This shift will allow crews to reconstruct the existing travel lanes along this section of the roadway. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.  

In addition, S.R. 77 drivers will encounter lane closures, between Mud Hill Road and Cane Mill Road, Tuesday, September 2 through Thursday, September 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be completing drainage work. Traffic flaggers will be positioned to safely direct drivers through the work zone. 

FDOT also issued a reminder that the speed limit on S.R. 77 is reduced to 45 mph to accommodate construction activities, and requests drivers be alert for construction workers, vehicles, and equipment. Completion of this $56 million effort is estimated for mid-2027. 

